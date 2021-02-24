Tennis Is the New Hobby! Nicky Jam, Jamie Foxx, and More Celebs Hitting the Court

Have you been looking for a new hobby to get you through the never-ending pandemic? Then you might want to head to your local sports store or estate sale and get yourself a pair of Tennis rackets. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has amazing athletes like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka but you don’t have to be a professional to hit the court. Celebrities have even gotten their hands on some rackets and have been balling up. Per the USTA, Tennis participation boomed in 2020 as the ideal social distancing sport. According to recent data from the Physical Activity Council’s Participation report, 4 million more people played tennis in 2020 than in 2019. ﻿A recent study, evaluating the surface of various sports balls, showed that tennis balls used during normal play are unlikely to lead to the risk of developing COVID-19. ﻿ Tennis is great for your body and mind too. There is even research that found adult recreational tennis players had higher general, physical, social, and mental health scores than the general population. Interest in the sport has no signs of stopping and celebs like Nicky Jam , Jamie Foxx ﻿, and Emma Roberts ﻿ have all hit some balls. Check out some of your favorite celebs on the court!

NICKY JAM

Nicky hit the courts with businessman and tennis lover Dave Grutman and singer Cedric Gervais a few weeks ago. He shared the pic on his IG and said he had a good tennis day in the caption.





JAMIE FOXX

Foxx thought it would be a good idea to challenge tennis professional Christopher Eubanks on the court. The athlete can serve up to 140 MPH but Fox joked “He serves about 140 miles an hour. What‘s that to a player, what’s that to a pimp?”

