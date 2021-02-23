Tiger Woods in surgery following single-car crash in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods has been rushed to the hospital following a single-car crash in Los Angeles.

According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries. “He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg told Golf Digest, “and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The golfing legend was the only one involved in the accident in L.A. County on Tuesday morning, with officials requiring the jaws of life to free him from the vehicle. A Los Angeles County Sheriff‘s Dept. source told TMZ Sports they do not believe alcohol was involved, but they did not say whether any other substance had been ingested prior to the crash.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” officials say. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” officials confirmed. “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

As of now, it’s unclear what caused the accident. Police are investigating.

Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. On Sunday, Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz that he was awaiting the results of an upcoming MRI before he could ramp up practicing and training for a return to competition.

Tiger underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve after competing alongside his son at the PNC Championship, which finished on Dec. 20 in Orlando. It was his fifth back surgery overall and the first since his spinal fusion in April 2017.

