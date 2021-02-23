Megan Fox spotted maskless after shutting down anti-masker claims

Megan Fox recently had to come to her defense after a post on social media claimed that she is an anti-masker. A screenshot of a fake Instagram post went viral on Twitter alleging that the actress was taking photos with fans without the proper protection.
After shutting down the rumors, Fox was spotted maskless while running errands in Calabasas, California. According to the CDC, wearing masks may help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in public settings, and when social distancing measures are challenging to maintain.
“I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to ‘not wear a mask‘ in public,” the fake post read. “While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay.”
“The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy,” it continued.
It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake.— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021
The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx
The 34-year-old Tennessee native condemned the allegation by saying it is not right. “I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks,” she wrote. “Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done.”
The Transformers star also received support from her fandom, which immediately went to Twitter to prove that the fake post was created using an unrelated publication Fox made in 2014. The fans were quick to put two and two together when noticing that the caption matched a graphic she published. “How can we expect to receive blessings in our lives when we are the authors of others suffering? Stop slandering. Stop bullying, #StayPostive #BeBlessed,” the caption reads.
this is so low😭 megan fox deserves better pic.twitter.com/f7eomtHnW1— maddie ✩ (@illicitglory) February 19, 2021
The Twitter account that spread the fake post has been suspended indefinitely for violating the policies. According to the social media platform, users “may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.”
The rules also state that “content that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm (such as increased exposure to the virus, or adverse effects on public health systems) may not be shared on Twitter.”
Fox hasn’t made any new comments regarding why she went out recently without a mask. It is also unclear whether she had one inside her purse, car, or pocket.