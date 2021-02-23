Megan Fox spotted maskless after shutting down anti-masker claims

Megan Fox recently had to come to her defense after a post on social media claimed that she is an anti-masker. A screenshot of a fake Instagram post went viral on Twitter alleging that the actress was taking photos with fans without the proper protection.

After shutting down the rumors, Fox was spotted maskless while running errands in Calabasas, California. According to the CDC, wearing masks may help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially in public settings, and when social distancing measures are challenging to maintain.

“I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to ‘not wear a mask‘ in public,” the fake post read. “While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly head out of their hotel for his SNL appearance on January 30, 2021 in New York City.

“The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy,” it continued.

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake.



The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

The 34-year-old Tennessee native condemned the allegation by saying it is not right. “I’ve never made any statements regarding wearing masks,” she wrote. “Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven’t done.”