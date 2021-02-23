George Clooney reveals the many chores he picked up during the pandemic

For George Clooney , being at home all the time took a lot of getting used to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, the actor shared the many responsibilities he has while spending so much time at home during the ongoing Stay-At-Home orders throughout the country. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that there’s a lot to do around the house, as the Oscar winner is dad to 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife, Amal Clooney .

Luckily for the star, he looks at all of his new chores as “hobbies.”

“I’ll tell you what I’ve taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day,” he revealed to the mag. “Dishes all day long, because these kids are slobs.”

“Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while,” Clooney joked.

And his duties don’t end there: he’s even taken on some more serious grooming, but only for his son.

“I cut [my son’s] hair, and I cut my own hair, too, but I haven’t cut my daughter’s hair,” he continued. “I’d get in trouble if I did. My daughter looks gorgeous—her hair is very long. If I screw up my son’s hair, he’ll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter’s hair.”

While all of us are trying to be safe during the pandemic, the Midnight Sky star spoke to The Guardian back in December about why he’s taking extra precautions with his kids during this difficult time.

“My son has asthma,” he explained at the time. “They say it’s not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don’t know anything about the long-term of this yet.”

Still, Clooney has high hopes for the future, regardless of how hard this past year has been.

“It’s been a crappy year. It has. But we’re gonna get through it. I believe that with my whole heart. If I didn’t believe that, I don’t know how we’d raise kids in this world. We’re gonna get through these things and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better.”