Cindy Crawford received a very nostalgic gift for her 55th birthday

Cindy Crawford celebrated a big birthday over the weekend and the supermodel is still posting about it on her social media. She celebrated with her family in Miami and appreciated all of the love she received from them.
Her 19-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber posted a very sweet Instagram post for her mom writing, “happy birthday beautiful mama ❤️ to the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day... @cindycrawford I love you.”
Then on Monday, Crawford gushed about the best birthday gift that she received from her husband Rande Gerber. He gifted her a montage of their family over the years. The 55-year-old shared some of the home movies to her Instagram and captioned it, “Leave it to @randegerber to give me the best birthday present ever for my (😳) 55th. 🎶: “Joy of My Life” by @chrisstapleton…”
Some of the footage showed the couple before they had kids. In the clip, Gerber is heard saying, “Who‘s going fishing with me?” and Crawford responds with “This is Rande practicing for fatherhood.”
The adorable footage also showed Crawford pregnant and how excited the couple was for their child’s arrival.
