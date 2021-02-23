Vanessa Bryant scolds Meek Mill for ‘insensitive and disrespectful’ Kobe lyric

Vanessa Bryant is not happy with rapper Meek Mill after hearing a leaked snippet featuring the rapper disrespecting her late husband.

Last week, an unreleased song featuring Meek Mill and Lil Baby leaked online and immediately set social media on fire. Both rappers mention the late Kobe Bryant in their verses--but while Lil Baby pays tribute to the Lakers legend, saying he wants to name his future son after Kobe and his future daughter after Bryant’s late daughter, Gigi, Meek went a different route. Instead of honoring the NBA star, he referenced the way the father and his 13-year-old daughter tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

“Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe,” he rapped in the snippet.

So this is why meek is trending, oh dear pic.twitter.com/gfRfZqheLB — style bender v2 (@_omars13) February 18, 2021

Once the song leaked, fans immediately went in on Mill and told him to apologize, though he didn’t feel the need to. Instead, he called those running with the “narrative” that he dissed Kobe “zombies.”

“Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it,” he tweeted. “Y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....s**t like zombie land or something! Lol.”

somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....shit like zombie land or something! Lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Kobe Bryant fans all across the internet already adequately handled Meek for this one, but a few days later, Vanessa Bryant caught wind of the line and decided to respond. She posted a statement to her Instagram Story on Monday, February 22, letting the rapper know he could do better.

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Vanessa Bryant on the Meek Mill lyric about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/ypmhy8qfbR — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2021

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Meek learned his lesson. Not even 20 minutes after Vanessa issued this very calm statement, Meek took to Twitter once again, seemingly referencing the Bryant family and his unwillingness to consider their feelings during such a difficult time.

“I’m going back savage in this s**t ... f#%k ya feelings!” he tweeted.