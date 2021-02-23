Miley Cyrus was seen running errands in Beverly Hills with her new fur baby

Miley Cyrus adopted an adorable Pit bull named Angel this past weekend. Cyrus’ beloved dog named Mary Jane passed away two months ago and it looks like the singer is already making room in her heart for another pup.
Back when Mary Jane went to puppy heaven, the 28-year-old shared a sweet post for her fur baby that read, “I thought I lost you when you ran away to try & find me. I thought I‘d never see your sweet face again. I turned around and you were gone & on the days went. I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you’d come back to me my friend. And now I got you... But I thought I lost you.” The first half of the caption was a series of lyrics from her song “I Thought I Lost You” from the animated film ‘Bolt.’
It seems that Cyrus and Angel are already the best of friends as the “Wrecking Ball” singer was seen out with her new pup running errands in Beverly Hills earlier this week. The 28-year-old wore a Motley Crue tank top and black leggings paired with pink patterned slip-on shoes. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she wore a pair of yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses.
Cyrus took to her Instagram explaining to her followers how Angel was brought to her by her angel puppy. “I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who‘s name is “Angel” because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary. It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for 3 months before finally making it home,” the singer wrote.
Cyrus continued saying, “The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two. This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature. I want to thank @lisachiarelli for her dedication in fighting for the lives of pit bulls & finding me my perfect fit. I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can’t wait to show her off!,” she wrote.
We wish Cyrus and her new best friend Angel all the best!