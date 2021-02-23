David Beckham celebrates his son’s birthday with Marc Anthony and friends

A friendship we did not know existed is David Beckham and Marc Anthony . The soccer legend was at the club Komodo Miami this past weekend with Jennifer Lopez ’s ex husband celebrating his teenage son, Cruz ’s 16th birthday.

Photos that surfaced on Instagram showed Beckham, Anthony, Cruz, and nightclub owner Dave Grutman posing in front of an extravagant cake that had graffiti decor all over it.

In the photo, the group were all hugging one another smiling. Grutman posted a photo of the group with the caption, “Cruzzing through 16 HBD @cruzbeckham”

Some people commented on the photo pointing out that no one was seen following CDC guidelines wearing a face mask. Reportedly, Cruz’s birthday celebration was a private dinner at the club in a private room, according to a source.

“It was only family and close friends,” a source said, adding, “Cruz seemed thrilled to be celebrating with his parents.”

Not many people saw them because of the table location, but a few guests dining in adjacent bird’s nests saw the birthday celebration and of course recognized the star-studded family,” the source added.

Other photos and videos from the famous son’s birthday celebration went around social media, including a video posted by former Spice Girl Victoria Bekham. The designer captioned her video saying, “Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses.”