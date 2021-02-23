This Is What Shakira Does After a Studio Session

If you‘ve ever wondered what Shakira does after her studio sessions, I promise that you have absolutely no idea. The singer posted a silly video on Monday to her Instagram captioned, “This is what happens after a studio session when everyone is asleep.” The video consisted of Shakira doing many things to the song “Better Off Alone” by Alice Deejay like opening an umbrella indoors, doing a headstand, wrapping herself in plastic, and opening and closing drawers. She also walked along the entertainment center, using it as a runway.

©Shakira



Shakira

The whole video was epic and a silly look into the iconic singer’s life. The best part was that there was a giant window with the curtains open so plenty of people probably saw her playing alone. Shakira looked amazing with her freshly dyed red hair and an all-black fit with white boots. Fans were stoked about the fact that since she is in the studio that means new music is on the way. One fan account commented, “the Queen is coming.”

People are hopeful that Shakira’s 12th studio album is released sometime in 2021. She released her last album, El Dorado, in May 2017, and following several singles and a world tour, came the release of her live film, Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour, in November 2019. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer then released “Me Gusta” faturing Anuel AA as a single in January 2020. That June, Shakira appeared on a new Black Eyed Peas song called “Girl Like Me” and its music video came out six months later in December, with major success. It has over 280 million views to date.