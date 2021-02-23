Lucy Hale Was Spotted Kissing Skeet Ulrich, 51 and People Are Freaking Out

New Couple Alert! Lucy Hale, 31, was photographed packing on some major PDA with “Riverdale” star Skeet Ulrich, 51. The pics quickly went viral and the actress is currently trending on Twitter as strangers express their opinions on the 20 year age gap. The “Scream” star and the former “Pretty Little Liars” actress, was enjoying a lunch date at the Sweet Butter Cafe in Los Angeles on Sunday at their table labeled “Pecan.” The good looking actors were seen holding each other’s hands and smooching. They were also photographed going for a walk wearing face masks. The new couple definitely wasn’t social distancing as they held each other in a sweet embrace.

Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich spotted out and about in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/zIeZIlP5ag — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) February 22, 2021

Hale was previously linked to former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood but it ended quickly. As for Ulrich, he went public with model Megan Blake Irwin in May 2020 and received backlash on social media for their more than the 20-year age difference. He’s been married twice and shares twins from his first marriage with English actress Georgina Cates. Whenever celebrities have a big age gap there is always some kind of discussion. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie then Amelia Hamlin for example. However unlike Richie or Hamlin who had just turned 19, Hale is a 31-year-old woman. The actress’s fans are defending her hard on Twitter. One tweeted, “My rule is that If both people are over 30 then it’s none of my business.” And many are saying she is “living their dream.” Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter:

I canNOT BELIEVE Lucy Hale is living out my dream. She got a Dilf who is booked and busy ITS NOT FAIR. pic.twitter.com/akQ83G88cB — Cyndi is Openly Black (@Cyn_Harris1) February 22, 2021

Lucy Hale is 31, I wish people would stop infantilizing grown ass women. https://t.co/5NTNSIwYRb — 𝐂. (@ungodlylayla) February 22, 2021