Kylie Jenner shows a photo of her adorable new ‘son’

Stormi Webster has a new four-legged brother! Kylie Jenner took social media to reveal there’s a new addition to her family, an adorable gray and white puppy named Kevin.

“Kevin! Kev! You are so cute!” said Jenner in a video posted on Instagram. ”He is just looking at my slippers,” she added while the doggie was focusing on the item.

Kevin’s adorable ears and eyes received thousands of compliments. “omg this makes me want to get another one. I miss when Farrah was a puppy!” wrote Johnny Cyrus, known for being one of Kylie’s biggest fans. “He is so cute ❤️ makes me miss the snapchat time with daily videos of Norman and Bambi,” said another fan.



Jenner loves animals and is known for having multiple pets, including a bunny and a chicken. The beauty mogul also has various dogs, including Wesley, a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, and Italian greyhounds Norman and Bambi.