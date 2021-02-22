Kim Kardashian shares throwback family pics on late dad Robert Kardashian’s birthday

Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family are honoring their late father, Robert Kardashian, on what would have been the attorney’s 77th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted some incredible throwback family photos on Monday, February 22 along with an emotional tribute on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more,” Kim wrote under the pictures. “So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”
She continued, “Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”
Beyond her static IG post, Kim also took to her Instagram stories to share more memories with her dad. Under one photo of the famous lawyer playing golf, she wrote, “Happy birthday daddy! God you would be sooo old lol.”
She went on to post photos of Robert with her half sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, her former step father, Caitlyn Jenner, and one that showcases the late Kardashian patriarch with his beloved Doberman.
“My dad w his Doberman. We always had 2! And his two Rolls Royce’s!” she wrote.
Of course, Kim wasn’t the only family member to share some photos in honor of her father’s birthday, with her sisters also joining in on the tributes.
Khloe shared her own post, writing, “Happy birthday daddy! Every SINGLE day, I miss you! EVERYONE here misses you! I know you‘re in a better place but it never gets easier. I love you! I love you! I love you! 🕊🤍”
Kourtney shared a tribute as well, posting a gorgeous photo of her as a teenager with Robert right by her side.
“Happy Birthday to the best daddy in the world,” she wrote. “I couldn’t have dreamed of any better. 🕊✨❤️”
Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer in 2003, just a couple weeks before Kim’s 23rd birthday. He was best known as O.J. Simpson’s defense attorney in the former NFL star’s 1995 murder trial.
For Kim’s birthday in October, her estranged husband, Kanye West, gifted the entrepreneur with a hologram of her late father.
“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” she wrote at the time. “A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”
For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020