Kim Kardashian shares throwback family pics on late dad Robert Kardashian’s birthday

Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family are honoring their late father, Robert Kardashian, on what would have been the attorney’s 77th birthday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted some incredible throwback family photos on Monday, February 22 along with an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more,” Kim wrote under the pictures. “So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”

She continued, “Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

Beyond her static IG post, Kim also took to her Instagram stories to share more memories with her dad. Under one photo of the famous lawyer playing golf, she wrote, “Happy birthday daddy! God you would be sooo old lol.”