Paris Hilton’s fiancé Carter Reum reveals the ‘only reason she’s not perfect’

Being with Paris Hilton has its perks, but according to her fiancé, Carter Reum, it also has one tiny downside.

On February 22, the newly-engaged couple sat down for their first interview together with co-host Hunter March on the star’s podcast, This is Paris. During their conversation, the entrepreneur ended up revealing the one thing his new fiancée does that slightly annoys him.

“The good and the bad of a creative mind like Paris’, her creativity flows out in music and art and all these things,” Carter gushed, before revealing the downside to being with such a creative person. “And when it comes to keeping the house clean, her creativity also comes out. Often she’ll reference, ‘Oh it’s in the bedroom, under this this, next this, behind this. Everyday is like a treasure hunt.”

Luckily for Carter, he didn’t get in trouble for revealing this tidbit about Paris, because it’s something she already knows about herself.

“Yeah, I‘m not the most organized person in the world,” she replied. “Sorry. I’ll learn, sure.” In response, Carter said, “Yeah I don’t think we’re gonna to change that. I think we’re just gonna have to accept that. If that’s the only reason you’re not perfect, could be way worse.”

Hilton went on to reveal something not-so-perfect about her fiancé, though it’s not exactly a bad thing.

“I think the only thing is you work so much,” she confessed. “This man works harder than anybody I’ve ever met in my life. I thought I worked hard. He blows anyone, myself and anyone, out of the water.”

During their interview together--which Carter was only a part of for a little while before joining another Zoom call--Paris also gave fans all the details of his romantic proposal, which went down less than a week ago.