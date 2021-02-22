Gwen Stefani ditched her signature blonde hair for a dark bob in a new photoshoot

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram that had her 11.1 million followers doing a double take. The former No Doubt singer shared a stunning photo from a recent photoshoot she did.

‘The Voice’ host, who is soon releasing her new album, shared a photo from a photoshoot she did for Wonderland magazine. In the shoot, Stefani sported a dark bob with blunt bangs. In the photo, the 51-year-old is seen wearing a stunning ruffled lilac gown that flowed down to the floor.

Stefani posed with her back turned towards the camera under a chandelier and a pair of arms were seen in the photo adjusting the dress. The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer captioned the photo, “feeling like this emoji 💁🏻‍♀️ with a better outfit gx.”

In regards to her new album, Stefani told the magazine that she felt the timing in her life was right to put out new music. “That’s what makes this next record so special…” she said in the interview.

“I didn’t have to do it because I wasn’t in pain, I had to do it because there was just a calling to do it.”