Gwen Stefani ditched her signature blonde hair for a dark bob in a new photoshoot

Over the weekend, Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram that had her 11.1 million followers doing a double take. The former No Doubt singer shared a stunning photo from a recent photoshoot she did.
‘The Voice’ host, who is soon releasing her new album, shared a photo from a photoshoot she did for Wonderland magazine. In the shoot, Stefani sported a dark bob with blunt bangs. In the photo, the 51-year-old is seen wearing a stunning ruffled lilac gown that flowed down to the floor.
Stefani posed with her back turned towards the camera under a chandelier and a pair of arms were seen in the photo adjusting the dress. The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer captioned the photo, “feeling like this emoji 💁🏻♀️ with a better outfit gx.”
In regards to her new album, Stefani told the magazine that she felt the timing in her life was right to put out new music. “That’s what makes this next record so special…” she said in the interview.
“I didn’t have to do it because I wasn’t in pain, I had to do it because there was just a calling to do it.”
During the same interview, the 51-year-old also spoke about planning a wedding with fiance Blake Shelton during the midst of the pandemic.“I would love to get married, but I want my parents there, so that’s hard to plan,” she confessed.
“We have three kids in school and at home on Zoom, so hopefully that will end for them. But there’s not a lot of plans, I just want to put this record out!” Stefani continued.
“There was an amazing need to have a pause, I think, that we didn’t even know could be possible.”