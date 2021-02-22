Brooke Shields reveals she broke her femur and is ‘beginning to mend’

Brooke Shields surprised fans over the weekend by revealing that she had broken her femur. Luckily, she’s already on the road to recovery.

The 55-year-old posted a clip to Instagram on Sunday, February 21 of herself in the hospital. The footage shows the actress wearing a gown and non-slip socks as she learned to use crutches and slowly transferred some weight onto her injured right leg.

“Broke my femur,” Shields wrote under the video. “Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”

It’s not exactly clear what happened to lead to Brooke’s broken femur, as the star opted not to give any details about how the injury occurred or when it happened. In the aforementioned clip, she can be heard talking to another individual and repeating advice she had received following the injury, including that she should only put “20 percent weight” on the injured leg.

“And the goal is to bend your knee each time a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it,” she continued.

All throughout the comments, Shields’ famous friends sent their well wishes and hoped the star was on her way to a speedy recovery.

“Brooke! So sorry!” Glenn Close commented under the video. “Courage...it’s in your blood. Sending love, [Glenn]”

Sharon Stone commented, “Oh crap honey I’m so sorry let me know how you’re doing R u home out west I can bring food.” Further down in the comment section, Jennifer Beals responded, “I know you will heal so quickly. The Force is strong in you, my friend!”