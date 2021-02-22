Jennifer Lopez is ‘very emotional’ her twins are teenagers: See her heartfelt birthday tribute to Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez is officially a mom to teenagers! The singer’s twins Emme and Max turned 13 on Monday, Feb. 22. To commemorate their milestone birthday, the Marry Me actress penned a moving tribute alongside a video of her greeting her kids with breakfast in bed. In the caption, the mom of two admitted that she was feeling “very emotional.”

“My beautiful babies are teenagers today!! OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm. Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil’ coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love,” Jennifer captioned the post.

“It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I’m feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can’t feeeze time,” she continued. “To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever...#13 #happybirthdaycoconuts #love #happiness #maxandlulu.”

©Instagram



Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s twins turned 13 on Feb. 22

Jennifer shares Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony . After welcoming her son and daughter in 2008, J.Lo told People magazine, “You hear people say this all the time, but it’s not until you experience [parenthood] yourself that you can put it into your own words.”

“Your heart is connected to them. It feels like there’s a string from my chest to theirs,” The Wedding Planner star added. “I knew I’d be protective. I knew I’d love them intensely and passionately enough to stay up for the first three days after giving birth, because I just wanted to keep staring at them.”