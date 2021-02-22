Cindy Crawford celebrated her 55th birthday in Miami with her family

It’s hard to believe that Cindy Crawford is 55-years-old, as the model’s beauty is timeless. Crawford celebrated her birthday on Saturday by spending time with her husband Randee Gerber and her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber in Miami.

19-year-old Kaia put up a very sweet post on Instagram over the weekend in honor of her famous mom’s birthday. She posted a throwback photo of a young Cindy wearing a white tank top and jeans, captioning it “Happy birthday beautiful mama. To the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day. @cindycrawford I love you.”

Cindy also posted her own throwback of herself as a baby, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes. “From this... to this in a blink of an eye! Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing, ❤️” she wrote.

Celeb friends such as Reese Witherspoon and fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista commented on Cindy’s post. Witherspoon wrote, “So radiant 💫Happy Birthday, my friend!!.” Evangelista commented, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️. Happiest and healthiest birthday Cindy! Sending you tons of love....”

On Sunday, Cindy was seen grabbing a coffee with Kaia and Randee. Cindy wore a white long-sleeved shirt paired with black cropped leggings, and sneakers. She topped off her look with a black hoodie tied around her waist. Kaia dressed in an orange shirt, light grey leggings, and flip-flops.