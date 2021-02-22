Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford celebrated her 55th birthday in Miami with her family

The supermodel was seen out with her lookalike daughter Kaia over the weekend.

It’s hard to believe that  Cindy Crawford  is 55-years-old, as the model’s beauty is timeless. Crawford celebrated her birthday on Saturday by spending time with her husband Randee Gerber and her lookalike daughter  Kaia Gerber  in Miami.

 

19-year-old Kaia put up a very sweet post on Instagram over the weekend in honor of her famous mom’s birthday. She posted a throwback photo of a young Cindy wearing a white tank top and jeans, captioning it “Happy birthday beautiful mama. To the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day. @cindycrawford I love you.”

Cindy also posted her own throwback of herself as a baby, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes. “From this... to this in a blink of an eye! Thank you for all my birthday wishes. I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing, ❤️” she wrote.

 

Celeb friends such as  Reese Witherspoon  and fellow supermodel  Linda Evangelista  commented on Cindy’s post. Witherspoon wrote, “So radiant 💫Happy Birthday, my friend!!.” Evangelista commented, “♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️. Happiest and healthiest birthday Cindy! Sending you tons of love....”

On Sunday, Cindy was seen grabbing a coffee with Kaia and Randee. Cindy wore a white long-sleeved shirt paired with black cropped leggings, and sneakers. She topped off her look with a black hoodie tied around her waist. Kaia dressed in an orange shirt, light grey leggings, and flip-flops.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber in Miami©GrosbyGroup
The mother-daughter duo dressed casually while grabbing coffee on Sunday.
