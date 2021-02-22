Demi Lovato explains her newly cropped hairstyle on Ellen

Pop superstar Demi Lovato makes an in-person appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ This new episode will air Monday, February 22nd.

Lovato took the opportunity to chat with Ellen about music, life and performance, and her new look. She explains to the host show why her newly cropped hairstyle makes her feel more “free” and “authentic” to who she is and shares her experience performing during President Biden’s inauguration celebration.

The singer also opens up about her decision to set the record straight regarding nearly fatal overdose in 2018 in her upcoming YouTube docuseries, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.’ The official trailer for her YouTube docuseries was released in mid-February.

Fans can expect to see an honest and vulnerable side of the artist they have never seen before. In the four-part docuseries coming March 23th, the 28-year-old singer reveals shocking details about her struggles with addiction and her near-fatal overdose in 2018. It’s a window into Lovato’s life over the past few years and includes in-depth details of the pain, and strength it took to make a comeback mentally and musically. “I had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” Lovato shares at the start of the trailer. “Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna overflow.”

Demi tells Ellen she hopes the docuseries will help others and acknowledges that everyone can learn from role models who overcome their “deepest darkest struggles.”

Plus, don’t miss aAustralian singer-songwriter Sam Fischer perform with Demi on stage their powerful new song, ‘What Other People Say.’ According to Lovato, “This song is a reflection on what it‘s like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society.”