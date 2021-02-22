Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco welcome their first child together

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco are now the parents of a baby daughter. The That ‘70s Show star and Pacheco shared their happy news on Sunday with an Instagram post

Their daughter, whose name hasn’t been revealed yet, is the first child for either parent. ﻿“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter...” Valderrama shared on Instagram.

Almost a year after getting engaged, Valderrama and his fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, have announced that they’re expecting their first child together.

Both posted their announcement with the same, simple caption: “#ItsJustUs3Now.” This perfectly mirrors their engagement announcement on January 1, when they wrote, “It’s just us now,” under the sweet photos on Instagram.

Valderrama was first linked to Pacheco in April 2019, when they were spotted shopping out in Los Angeles. Just two months later, in June, they went out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding celebration.

