Exclusive: Chesca to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on February 22nd

Rising star CHESCA, is set to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Monday, February 22nd. This comes after her nominations and special performance at the ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ award show.

The singer has shared this exclusive news with HOLA!. What a year CHESCA has already had! To top it off, she is now performing on one of the most watched live television shows in America. CHESCA will be doing a special unplugged performance of her latest Spanglish release of ‘El Cambio’ on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan.’

©Saban Music Group

CHESCA released ‘El Cambio,’ the official Spanish language interpretation of ‘The Change’ written by Diane Warren, to give a voice to the Latino community.

The Puerto Rican singer and Diane Warren’s efforts were recognized and invited to be a part of the Biden-Harris campaign in the ‘United We Serve: A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service,’ in honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., with a joint Spanglish performance.

CHESCA continues her successful journey after the acclaimed performance of ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You, Baby)’ featuring Pitbull at the 2020 Latin Billboard Awards, which had over 1 million streams during its first week and went on to hit #1 on the Latin All, Latin Pop and Latin Rhythm charts.

Congratulations on all of your success, CHESCA!