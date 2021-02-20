Shakira and Gerard Piqué invite fans on double date

Shakira and Gerard Piqué could be your next double date. If you’ve ever dreamed of sharing tapas with the power pair at a swanky Barcelona eatery, then we’ve got good news! The superstar and her athletic husband have opened up entries to win an unforgettable evening with them in the name of a good cause. While no donation to enter is necessary, all proceeds will go to Shakira’s organization Fundación Pies Descalzos, which has supported education in Colombia for more than 20 years.

From now through March 5, fans can try their luck at winning the experience of a lifetime through Omaze. “You’re going on a double date with the pop sensation and her football star husband, Gerard Piqué!” the site touts. “You and your guest will be flown out for an unforgettable meal in the beautiful city Shakira and Gerard call home, Barcelona. This is your chance to get to know the power couple on a personal level—talk music, football, life and more!”

Don’t worry, flights and a four star hotel are included and safety is paramount. “Your safety and peace of mind is our top priority, so this experience will be scheduled when it’s safe to travel and convenient for our partners,” Omaze added. The winner will be announced on March 17 - so pray you have the luck of the Irish!

Shakira is certainly not the first celebrity to partner with Omaze. We’re sure you’ve seen ads on social media for similar experiences with A-listers like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. In the past, fans have also been able to bid on unique offers like a “Christmas gift” from Jennifer Lopez as a fundraiser for Red Cross. We hope lots of money is raised for Shakira’s foundation.