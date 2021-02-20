Watch Salma Hayek pole dance in a diner after eating

Salma Hayek is dancing into the weekend. In her latest social media treat, the 54-year-old powerhouse shared a boomerang video of her taking a crack at pole dancing after finishing her meal. “My version of pole dancing,” she wrote in the caption on Friday, February 19, “after eating a hotdog with jalapeños.” Donning all-black leisure wear, the Oscar-nominee steps onto a stool and turns a restaurant partition into her own personal pole. Her famous dark locks whip back and forth as she messes around.

Scroll to watch the clip!

Salma was clearly having some fun in what appears to be an empty retro diner. Between the soda fountain in the background and stool in the foreground, it looks like a low-budget Coca Cola commercial (hey, Coke - give Salma a campaign deal!). Fans loved the post, with it quickly amassing close to a million views and tons of heart emojis.

The Mexican-American star is no stranger to the sport of pole dancing, having worked it in quite a few projects previously. She’s famously danced in films Americano, Dogma and as Esmeralda in The Hunchback. She has recently been dancing through a busy virtual press junket, as her new film Bliss debuted on Amazon Prime early this month.

This week, Salma delighted fans when she shared a masked-up photo of her and bestie Penelope Cruz. “How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens @penelopecruzoficial #bff,” the Frida actress wrote along with a selfie of the famous pair.