Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make the perfect duo modeling the new ‘Icy Park’ collection

Blue Ivy Carter is coming for the spotlight! The 9-year-old star is joining Beyoncé on the launch of the new Adidas X Ivy Park campaign, modeling the stunning designs for the coveted Icy Park collection.

The iconic moment was accompanied by the colorful and chic outfits, that included graphic print, leather pants, monochromatic looks, bucket hats and matching bodysuits.

It was also revealed that Blue Ivy was not expected to be in the campaign, but it was a fun and beautiful surprise for the mother-daughter duo.

there’s a singer, a dancer, a model, an artist, a legend at this pic and it’s blue ivy carter pic.twitter.com/kPxWIi6Rhv — maddie ᥫ᭡ (@tetehive) February 17, 2021

Tina Knowles took to social media to describe how it all went down during the photoshoot, admitting that it was a special moment during the creative process.

©Adidas x Ivy Park

“She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️”

Beyonce’s mom expressed how proud she is of seeing Blue Ivy in the campaign, adding that she looks like a “little super model in her Ivy Park.“

Fans of the singer were also surprised with the visuals, the reveal of the campaign, and the highly-anticipated collection, calling Blue Ivy “a legend” and “a true star.”