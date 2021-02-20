Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: LeLe Pons, The Rock, Daddy Yankee and more

Some of your favorite celebs are getting millions of views of TikTok with their funny videos. From the Valentines Day appreciation posts, backstage looks at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021, and more- Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week:

LELE PONS

Lele Pons made a funny and adorable compilation of videos of her and her boo Guaynaa for Valentine’s Day.

NATTI NATASHA

After Natti Natasha revealed she was pregnant on stage at Premio Lo Nuestro she posted a TikTok dancing with Prince Royce to their song “Antes Que Salga El Sol.” Royce shared the video on his page too.

DADDY YANKEE

Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony killed their performance on stage last night. Daddy Yankee posted a behind-the-scenes look as they prepared to get on stage.