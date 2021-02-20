Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: LeLe Pons, The Rock, Daddy Yankee and more

Some of your favorite celebs are getting millions of views of TikTok with their funny videos. From the Valentines Day appreciation posts, backstage looks at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021, and more- Check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week:
LELE PONS
Lele Pons made a funny and adorable compilation of videos of her and her boo Guaynaa for Valentine’s Day.
@lelepons
HAPPY VALENTINES DAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you @yosoyguaynaa♬ original sound - Lele Pons
NATTI NATASHA
After Natti Natasha revealed she was pregnant on stage at Premio Lo Nuestro she posted a TikTok dancing with Prince Royce to their song “Antes Que Salga El Sol.” Royce shared the video on his page too.
@nattinatasha
Hey 🤰🏻👶🏻😍 #antesquesalgaelsol #nattinatasha #princeroyce♬ ANTES QUE SALGA EL SOL - Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
DADDY YANKEE
Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony killed their performance on stage last night. Daddy Yankee posted a behind-the-scenes look as they prepared to get on stage.
@daddyyankee
Cosas que pasan detrás de càmaras antes de subir a un escenario #premiolonuestro2021 #devueltapalavuelta . Gracias 🙏🏼 @marcanthony♬ De Vuelta Pa' La Vuelta - Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
THE ROCK
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took it back to his WWE wrestling days this week and proved he’s just as ripped as he was when he was in the ring.
@therock
Time to Rock Down Memory Lane with my classic, trailblazin’, eyebrow raisin’ moves. Can you out-Rock me with a duet? #YoungRock #StrikeAPose♬ original sound - The Rock
SAWEETIE
Saweetie had a special guest in her last TikTok- Paris Hilton. The two icons made an epic video to her song “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat.
@officialsaweetie
i know das right ! #thatshot #fyp♬ Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) - Saweetie
Gabrielle Union
It’s important to teach kids how to share but Rome wasn’t built in a day. Especially when peanut butter is involved. Gabrielle Union posted this hilarious video of her and Dwayne Wade’s daughter Kaavia.
@gabunion
Sharing is caring. Or is it? #tryingnewfoods #kaaviajames #peaunutbutter #toddlersoftiktok♬ Spongebob - Dante9k
TYRA BANKS
Tyra Banks know’s all about lighting- the good and the bad. She posted this educational video showing just how important lighting is.
@tyrabanks
💡Even experts can get it wrong sometimes. And that’s ok. #beautyhacks #not #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #light in♬ original sound - Tyra Banks
JACK BLACK
If you’ve been wondering where Jack Black is, he’s on TikTok. With 6.8 million followers on the app, he’s creating beautiful content like the “Infini-canho-bal-loop.”
@jackblack
Infini-canno-bal-loop 📹 @taylor♬ Momma Always Told Me (feat. Stanaj & Yung Bae) - Mike Posner
TILLY RAMSEY
Chef Gordon Ramsey’s daughter is making her name known on TikTok with over 5.6 million followers. She featured her talented and at times terrifying dad in this video as a warning for her future lovers.
@tillyramsay
@gordonramsayofficial can be opinionated 🤣🤣♬ original sound - Sakari Goddess🌺💎✨
MILEY CYRUS
Who said girls can‘t make fart jokes? Definitely not Miley Cyrus.
@mileycyrus
Cry < Tik Tok 🎈💙 @lilmami_lani♬ click clack swoosh tonk tonk t0nk vvBbbBBBRAATTHT - XTRA