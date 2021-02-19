Billie Eilish granted restraining order after disturbing death threats

Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order, after seeking protection from a dangerous individual, claiming she has been receiving death threats.

According to legal documents, the Los Angeles based singer is going through a hard time, experiencing harassment from a man who keeps appearing outside her house.

The man named John Hearle has been camping across the street from her home since last summer, and he is reportedly sending her some very disturbing messages.

Billie confessed she is feeling extremely anxious with his presence, describing his unstable attitude and revealing that he continues to watch her entering and exiting the mansion, making gestures directed to her and saying something occasionally.

©GettyImages Billie and Finneas perform ‘Together At Home’

Even making a “throat-slitting move” to the singer, Hearle sent a disturbing note with a death threat included.

“You can‘t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me,” adding “You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die ...You will die.”

It was reported that the LAPD has opened an investigation, however an arrest is yet to be made. Forcing Billie to take legal measures, requesting that a judge issue a restraining order, so Hearle stays 200 yards away from her and her family.

The acclaimed artist expressed that she fears for her safety, making a Los Angeles judge grant Billie’s request.