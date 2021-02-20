Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington co-star in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy film The School for Good and Evil. Both actresses will join Paul Feig’s movie, based on Soman Chainani’s novel. “Let’s go Kerry! Excited for this one,” said Theron on Instagram.

“I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!” Feig wrote on Twitter.

I know what school I’m applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled! @CharlizeAfrica @kerrywashington @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/IgmoDABkp0 — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 19, 2021

According to Variety, Universal had the initial offer for The School for Good and Evil; however, Netflix acquired the rights in 2020. The movie is scheduled to be released in 2022, and it is currently under production at Belfast Harbour Studios in Northern Ireland.

Washing and Theron have previous experience working with Netflix. Washington star in “The Prom” while Theron worked in “The Old Guard.”

For The School for Good and Evil, Kerry will play Lady Lesso, and Charlize will portray Professor Dovey. The film will star Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie and Sofia Wylie as Agatha. If the film follows the bestselling book series, the movie will tell the story of best friends Sophie and Agatha. The two brave friends discover what really happens at the School for Good and Evil.

©Getty Images The film will star Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie and Sofia Wylie as Agatha.

In January, Kerry Washington took social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Save the Last Dance . “OH EM GEE!!!!! Save the Last Dance turns 20 years old today 😱😱😱😱😱!” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script and I felt like I KNEW her. At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention.”