It’s official! Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

After six years of marriage and months of divorce rumors, Kim Kardashian files to end her marriage with Kanye West . According to E! News, the reality TV star filed on Friday, Feb. 19, after months of private turmoil.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” an insider shared with the media site. ”They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

According to the publication, the 40-year-old businesswoman and also mother of four was hesitant to proceed for her children’s sake. “She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids,” the source explained to E! News.

“It’s not about the marriage anymore; she’ll always care for Kanye, but it’s over between them,” added the source. “Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her, and she’s figuring it out.

Kardashian married West in May 2014, after two years of dating. The pair share four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

©@kimkardashian GALLERY Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Page Six reported that Kardashian allegedly hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser. “They are keeping it low-key, but they are done,” a source told the publication in January. They also noted that West remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch instead of spending Christmas with the family. The source claims that Kardashian asked him to go there so they can live separate lives and figure out the divorce. “Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the person said.

In July of 2020, West went to Twitter to reveal private information about their relationship. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,” he wrote.

West also called Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and tweeted, “everyone knows the movie get out is about me.” A source also said West “is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them.”