Justin and Hailey Bieber sold their Beverly Hills chic mansion for $7.9 million

Justin and Hailey Bieber have finally sold their chic Beverly Hills home for $7.9 million, and have included all their distinctive furniture!
The celebrity couple have said goodbye to their first Los Angeles mansion, taking a loss of $545.000 from the $8.5 million they paid in 2018.
The 26-year-old singer and the 24-year-old model owned the 6,132-square-foot lavish property, which included a wine cellar, a one of a kind screening room, a poolside patio, an Art Deco-style bar, and a beautiful courtyard.
Decorated with unique design, the secluded mansion was built in 1932 and was remodeled in 2017, giving it a fresh look with artistic touches.
Justin and Hailey got in contact with the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman, working alongside Ariana Grande’s fiancé Dalton Gomez, who is also a real estate agent at Compass.
To secure the sale, the buyer was represented by Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Schaefer and Luchs.
And as they stated, “Justin Bieber owning the home had no bearing on the buyer‘s decision, but it doesn’t hurt for resale.”
The fully-furnished home was named The Tropics and served as a special place for the couple, right after their secret courthouse marriage in Fall 2018.
However during recent months, Justin seems to have fallen out of love with the mansion.
Posting on his personal Instagram account some photos, with the caption “I think I want to sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” and adding “I‘ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER.”