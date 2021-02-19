Justin and Hailey Bieber sold their Beverly Hills chic mansion for $7.9 million

Justin and Hailey Bieber have finally sold their chic Beverly Hills home for $7.9 million, and have included all their distinctive furniture!

The celebrity couple have said goodbye to their first Los Angeles mansion, taking a loss of $545.000 from the $8.5 million they paid in 2018.

The 26-year-old singer and the 24-year-old model owned the 6,132-square-foot lavish property, which included a wine cellar, a one of a kind screening room, a poolside patio, an Art Deco-style bar, and a beautiful courtyard.

©Realtor.com Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber — Beverly Hills mansion.

Decorated with unique design, the secluded mansion was built in 1932 and was remodeled in 2017, giving it a fresh look with artistic touches.

Justin and Hailey got in contact with the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman, working alongside Ariana Grande’s fiancé Dalton Gomez, who is also a real estate agent at Compass.

To secure the sale, the buyer was represented by Steven Schaefer and Jay Luchs of Schaefer and Luchs.