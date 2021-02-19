Cameron Diaz feels blessed to be able to spend so much time with her daughter and family

It’s hard to believe that we have not seen actress Cameron Diaz appear on the big screen in seven years. It seems that Diaz is content being happily married to former Good Charlotte band member, Benji Madden, and being a mom to a little girl. The 48-year-old is now getting her feet wet with other ventures that don’t include acting.

©WireImage Cameron Diaz is done with acting for now.

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress appeared on the US radio show “Quarantined with Bruce” on Thursday to promote her new organic wine brand Avaline that she started with fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power last year, according to CNN. There Diaz also spoke about her not focusing on acting anymore.

“Will I ever make a movie again? I‘m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never,” Diaz said.

“But I couldn‘t imagine being a mom now where I’m at as a mother, with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child,” she continued.

“I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be,“ she said. ”It‘s such a blessing, it’s completely privileged, and I’m just really, really grateful.”

Diaz then went into her new venture with Avaline and what that requires of her. “Avaline is the only day-to-day work that I‘m doing other than being a wife and a mother which has been the most... it really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.“

Since we might not see Diaz appearing on the screen anytime soon, we’ll just have to rewatch some of our favorites by the actress.