Boston-born Colombian actress Sasha Calle is officially the first Latina Supergirl in DC Universe. The Young and the Restless star secured the role after auditioning against more than 425 actresses. “I saw more than four hundred auditions,” said Andy Muschietti, as Deadline reported. “The talent pool was truly amazing, and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role.”

Muschietti, the director of the upcoming Flash movie, starred by Ezra Miller, also said the actress who auditioned included Latinas from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

According to the publications, the actresses didn’t know the part they were reading was for this specific character, mostly because all the interactions were via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©@andy_muschietti GALLERY Colombian actress Sasha Calle receiving the news she officially will be the first Latina Supergirl in DC Universe.

When the day of the big reveal arrived, the Argentine filmmaker tricked and surprised Calle during a video call to inform her she is the next Supergirl. “The truth is that, I don‘t know. We still don’t have an answer, but I need to ask you a couple more questions,” Muschietti during the emotional call. “I mean it’s, it’s just part of the process,” he added.

“I’ve been dying over here, I’m not gonna lie,” said Calle, who is fully bilingual. The director later proceeds to ask her if she knows how to fly, a trick question that left the actress scratching her head. “Can I fly? Like, what do you mean? Can I fly, like fly physically” she asked.

After the Colombian said she didn’t know how to fly but was willing to give it a try, Muschietti said: “All right. Do you want to fly? Okay, then maybe you will hit this,” he said, showing Calle her newest costume. “You know what? You are Supergirl,” he said.

Calle couldn’t hold her tears and thanked the team for the opportunity. The director said they are the ones that should be thankful. “Thank YOU!” he said. “We all are thrilled about it. We are super happy.”