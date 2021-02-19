Natti Natasha confirms she’s pregnant on Premio Lo Nuestro

After weeks of rumors about her pregnancy, Natti Natasha has finally confirmed it: she is expecting her first child with Raphy Pina. The singer showed off her belly on stage at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 during her performance with Prince Royce. The future father shared a series of photos Natti looks happier than ever showing off her baby bump.
Natti and Prince Royce performed “Antes Que Salga El Sol” when the singer, whose real name is Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, showed her six-month belly with a spectacular white dress and a crown. After receiving an award, she expressed gratitude and the singer referred to her baby as a “blessing from God” saying: “Many doctors told me ‘you will not be able to be a mother’, and today in front of all of you, this six-month-old tummy, sharing it with the whole world...”
Hours before the awards, Natti sparked rumors after sharing a photograph of the crown with an intriguing question: “What color is your favorite? Pink 💖 or Blue 💙? ” The question had fans on the edge of their seat.
A few days ago on Twitter, Natti referred to her performance at Premio Lo Nuestro as “the most important presentation of my life.”
Rumors that Natti was expecting her first child with her longtime manager emerged weeks ago after it was announced that they were engaged. During the show “El Gordo y la Flaca” it would have announced that Natti would not be the protagonist of the movie “Flow Calle” due to a condition and that the urban music interpreter Farina was left in her place. Now Natasha and Pina are preparing to write a new chapter in their lives. Congratulations to both of the parents to be!!ite a new chapter in their lives. Congratulations to both of the parents to be!!