Natti Natasha confirms she’s pregnant on Premio Lo Nuestro

After weeks of rumors about her pregnancy, Natti Natasha has finally confirmed it: she is expecting her first child with Raphy Pina. The singer showed off her belly on stage at Premio Lo Nuestro 2021 during her performance with Prince Royce. The future father shared a series of photos Natti looks happier than ever showing off her baby bump.

©@raphypina Raphy Pina compartió unas imágenes en sus redes sociales al lado de Natti Natasha

Natti and Prince Royce performed “Antes Que Salga El Sol” when the singer, whose real name is Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, showed her six-month belly with a spectacular white dress and a crown. After receiving an award, she expressed gratitude and the singer referred to her baby as a “blessing from God” saying: “Many doctors told me ‘you will not be able to be a mother’, and today in front of all of you, this six-month-old tummy, sharing it with the whole world...”

Hours before the awards, Natti sparked rumors after sharing a photograph of the crown with an intriguing question: “What color is your favorite? Pink 💖 or Blue 💙? ” The question had fans on the edge of their seat.