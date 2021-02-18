All about Paris Hilton’s mega-carat engagement ring

Paris Hilton is giving us an insight into her one of a kind, mega-carat, engagement ring.

The heiress and socialite announced her engagement with entrepreneur Carter Reum on Wednesday after one year of dating.

The couple celebrated her 40th birthday during their weekend getaway, and her fiancé made the moment even more special, popping the question and giving her a lavish, custom made ring.

©YouTube Sketch of Paris Hilton’s engagement ring

While taking a well-deserved moment to relax on a private island, Carter got down on one knee and surprised Paris with a unique ring designed by the great-great-grandson of renowned jeweler Louis Cartier.

Describing her excitement, Paris shared fans a sneak peek of the design and creation of the rock on her YouTube channel, revealing the step by step process, including the sketch and details.

It was reported that the stunning emerald cut diamond is worth over $1 million, set on a white gold platinum band, and framed by smaller accent diamonds to make the sparkler even more unique.

Especially made by Jean Dousset, it was stated that the coveted diamond follows the hottest engagement ring trends, featuring an elongated diamond cut with three different stone styles.

Similar to recent rings chosen by celebrities and A-List stars, such as Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez.