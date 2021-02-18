Cardi B says she ‘over succeeded’ as new single “Up” debuts at No. 2

Even Cardi B herself is impressed with how well her new song, “Up” is doing on the charts.

After releasing her latest single on February 5, the rapper has secured another Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. While some stars might be unfazed by this achievement, Cardi couldn’t be happier. She took to Twitter on Tuesday to let her fans know just how thankful she is to reach this latest milestone.

“Just landed and my wifi back poppin,” she tweeted. “I want to say thank you to all my fans and supporters, this is BIG for me. I wanted to beat my last solo single number & I over succeeded.”

She went on to say, “First time a female rapper debut top 5 since [Lauryn Hill]. This is pop girl s**t but I’m not pop.”

With “Up” debuting at No. 2 , Cardi B is the second female rapper to dominate the Hot 100 chart without any features on her track — only second to Lauryn Hill, who set the record with her hit “Doo Wop (That Thing)” back in 1998.

She went on to boast about the song’s lasting power, clarifying that streams are still steady after a huge first week.

“And the song still stable on all platforms on Its second week,” she tweeted. “This is not a one week thing this is longevity.”

She continued her streak of thanking fans later on that day, letting everyone know she sincerely appreciates all of the support.

“I was talkin my hot s*t earlier but on some real s**t THANK YOU EVERYONE,” she continued. “BARDIgang , GP ,music listeners ,people who listen on their stories ,tiktokers ,artist ,blogs, YouTubers EVERYONE who help my record go #2 billboard .I appreciate it more then ya ever think !”

She also responded to one user online who criticized Cardi for “obsessing over music charts.” Her response? Any artist should be over the moon to see such amazing success come from all the hard work they put in.