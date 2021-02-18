“Girls just want to have fun.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt jokingly recalls when she was “going to kill” Betty White during a drunk night out. The “9-1-1” star appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and shared details of her friendship with actress, comedian, author, and advocate Betty White. The 41-year-old actress revealed why she thought she was “going to kill the national treasure.”

“One of the only times that I’ve been like super drunk was with Betty in public, and she veered off into a bush, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I am going to kill the national treasure, Betty White,’” Hewitt said. “[…] Then she loves to end her nights with you by eating gummy bears.”

According to Hewitt, the “Golden Girl” is one of a kind. “She’s everything you want her to be and more,” Hewitt added. “She’s the best, and I just love her to pieces.”

©GettyImages Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt

The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” actress also said White loves eating junk food. “Pizza and vodka are her favorites,” she said. “She also loves hot dogs, and she cheats at Scrabble horribly, but she’s Betty White, so you just let her win.”

Betty White celebrated her 99th birthday in January. “Would you believe it?! It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking,” she said on Instagram. “I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the ‘Pet Set’. I hope everyone is well and staying safe. We will get through this.”

©GettyImages Actress Betty White receives birthday flowers during an episode of Freeform’s “Young & Hungry.”

According to Fox News, her longtime friend, and agent, Jeff Witjas, revealed what the actress had planned to do, but unfortunately, she had to cancel due to the pandemic. “Betty had planned to run a couple miles for her birthday, but COVID has canceled this so she will remain safe in her home doing various activities,” Witjas joked.

As per the publication, Witjas also said that she “loves her fans,” and for her birthday, she just wished to “remain as healthy as she is today for at least another year,” he told Fox News.