Jason Sudeikis is supposedly dating an English model after Olivia Wilde breakup

It seems that Olivia Wilde isn’t the only one moving on from her split from actor Jason Sudeikis . The ‘We’re the Millers’ actor is reportedly dating someone new and it’s all people can talk about.

According to Page Six, a source said the 45-year-old has been spending more and more time with model and his ‘Horrible Bosses 2’ co-star, 34-year-old Keeley Hazell.

News of Sudeikis’ relationship with Hazell was first reported on by The Sun. A source told the outlet, “When Jason found out about his wife and Harry, Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards. During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive.”

“He invited her to join him for dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging. They have met up since, but obviously, it’s all very early days,” the source said.

The 45-year-old actor is currently in London filming a new Apple TV show, ‘Ted Lasso’ and supposedly, according to Page Six, the actor named a character in the show after Hazell.

Sudeikis and Wilde were together for seven years before splitting back in November. The couple has two children together, 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old-Daisy. Now, the actress is dating her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star Harry Styles and the two seem to be going strong.