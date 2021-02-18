Rebel Wilson becomes Cruella de Vil for ‘Pooch Perfect’

Rebel Wilson ’s Cruella de Vil-inspired outfit proves we don’t need to wait for Halloween to have fun and dress like our favorite characters. The 40-year-old Australian actress took social media to share how she looks dressed as the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians. “Don’t be CRUEL,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Wilson’s hairstylist, Cheryl Marks, teased a black and white wig to achieve the over-the-top and fuller hair look. Her makeup artist, Melanie Hughes Weaver, applied an overall natural look in her face to let the actress’s bold lips compliment the hair. At the same time, Wilson’s fashion stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, paired a black Gucci dress with laced victorian sleeves. The delicate little black dress also had details in blue and green.

In a second snap, the “Pitch Perfect” star not only blessed us with a full-length photo, but she also posed next to one of the most adorable and fluffy doggies of all times — no offense to Pongo, Perdita, and their puppies.

Rebel Wilson’s furry friend is an Old English Sheepdog part of the U.S remake of “Pooch Perfect” for ABC. The dog grooming reality tv competition show will have the actress as the host. The white and grey hairy dog matched Wilson by wearing a similar wig, a scarf and sleeves with details and lace. Her followers filled the comments section with sweet words for both, and even asked who styled the canine.