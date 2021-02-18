Elsa Pataky enjoys a day with her kids at Luna Park in Sydney, Australia

New Hair

Elsa Pataky is seeing if brunettes have more fun with a darker hairstyle

The 44-year-old actress was spotted with a new hair color this week.

Spanish actress  Elsa Pataky  stepped out on Wednesday making fans do a double take. The 44-year-old who is known for her blonde flowing locks, decided to find out if brunettes have more fun by dying her hair.

Elsa Pataky new hair©GrosbyGroup
Elsa Pataky looking makeup-free and showing off her new hair.

The wife of  Chris Hemsworth  was seen going makeup-free and showing off her new hair while picking up one of her sons from school in the Byron Bay town of Australia. The ‘Fast and Furious’ actress was dressed casually for the occasion wearing a band t-shirt paired with a long peach colored printed skirt and no shoes. Photographers spotted the actress carrying her son’s backpack before the two got into an SUV.

Elsa Pataky new hair©GrosbyGroup
Elsa Pataky’s new dark hair.

Pataky just finished wrapping the movie adaptation of the opera Carmen in Sydney, which is being directed by Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied. While Pataky was busy working on her movie project, Hemsworth has been busy filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ also in Sydney.

Related Content:

Elsa Pataky enjoys a day with her kids at Luna Park in Sydney

Check out Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s stunning vacation in Australia!

Pics! Elsa Pataky looks leggy and toned in Australia with Rossy de Palma

 

Although the couple has been busy each working on their own movies, Hemsworth made it a point to post a sweet Instagram photo of him and his wife on Valentine’s Day. He simply captioned the photo, “😘😘 @elsapatakyconfidential.” On the same day, Pataky also posted a photo of her and her hubby with the caption, “Always and forever ❤️.”

 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more