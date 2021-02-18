Elsa Pataky is seeing if brunettes have more fun with a darker hairstyle

Spanish actress Elsa Pataky stepped out on Wednesday making fans do a double take. The 44-year-old who is known for her blonde flowing locks, decided to find out if brunettes have more fun by dying her hair.

©GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky looking makeup-free and showing off her new hair.

The wife of Chris Hemsworth was seen going makeup-free and showing off her new hair while picking up one of her sons from school in the Byron Bay town of Australia. The ‘Fast and Furious’ actress was dressed casually for the occasion wearing a band t-shirt paired with a long peach colored printed skirt and no shoes. Photographers spotted the actress carrying her son’s backpack before the two got into an SUV.

©GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky’s new dark hair.

Pataky just finished wrapping the movie adaptation of the opera Carmen in Sydney, which is being directed by Natalie Portman’s husband Benjamin Millepied. While Pataky was busy working on her movie project, Hemsworth has been busy filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ also in Sydney.