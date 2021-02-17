Gwyneth Paltrow details her battle with COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals details about her battle with COVID-19, admitting that she got the deadly virus “early on” and is still struggling with the symptoms.
The actress is now focusing on healing her body, recovering from “high levels of inflammation, long-tail fatigue, and brain fog.”
The entrepreneur and owner of Goop, described her experience on her website, sharing with her fans and followers that she underwent a series of medical exams, and sought advice from Dr. Will Cole.
Although Gwyneth was able to make a full recovery, she endured the symptoms of the virus throughout 2020.
Dr. Cole also stated that “this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”
The Hollywood star shared some of her eating habits and recovery diet, hoping that it helps anyone who has a similar experience.
“I‘ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic.”
She also went on to explain that she has been able to workout in the mornings, using “an infrared sauna” as often as she cans, and doing everything in her power to heal.
“Everything I‘m doing feels good, like a gift to my body.”
Gwyneth says she had a lot of fun with skin care, confessing she is really happy, and wants to “make 2021 the year of never needing makeup.”