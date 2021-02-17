Gwyneth Paltrow details her battle with COVID-19

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals details about her battle with COVID-19, admitting that she got the deadly virus “early on” and is still struggling with the symptoms.

The actress is now focusing on healing her body, recovering from “high levels of inflammation, long-tail fatigue, and brain fog.”

The entrepreneur and owner of Goop, described her experience on her website, sharing with her fans and followers that she underwent a series of medical exams, and sought advice from Dr. Will Cole.

©Instagram

Although Gwyneth was able to make a full recovery, she endured the symptoms of the virus throughout 2020.

Dr. Cole also stated that “this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

The Hollywood star shared some of her eating habits and recovery diet, hoping that it helps anyone who has a similar experience.

“I‘ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic.”