Olga Tañón and Marc Anthony awarded with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for most Premio Lo Nuestro nominations and winnings

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Olga Tañón , also known as “La Mujer de Fuego,” and top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time, Marc Anthony , just received their third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most Premio Lo Nuestro nominations and winnings, in the female and male categories respectively.

The global authority on record-breaking achievements awarded Tañón for her astonishing 48 nominations in the Latin music awards show’s history. Tañón 48th nomination is in the “Tropical Collaboration of the Year” category for her recent song with Manny Manuel, “Mi Corazón Es Tuyo.”

©GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS GALLERY Olga Tañón holding her third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most Premio Lo Nuestro nominations.

“This Guinness World Records recognition is one of the things that one appreciates the most because they are goals achieved that will go down in history for me and my family for generations. When I first dreamed of being an artist, I always thought I could achieve huge goals, and I have been blessed with three Guinness World Records record titles. I am infinitely grateful for my family, Guinness World Records, my team, the fans, and all the people who have contribute to my career throughout all these years; I hope you continue to enjoy my music because there is lot of music still to come!”, said Olga.

The singer adds her latest record to her GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS existing titles for the most Premio Lo Nuestro awards won (female) with 30 wins achieved from 1990 to 2015, and most Top 10 hits on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart (female) with 27 completed in 1994 with “Receta de Amor” and again in 2017 with “Así es el Amor” in collaboration with the urban Latin music artist, Wisin.

©@marcanthony GALLERY Marc Anthony holding his third GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most Premio Lo Nuestro winnings.

While Marc Anthony is being honored for winning 24 times Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. According to the agency, the New York-born Puerto Rican holds the record for “the most Tropical Airplay No.1s (33 between 1995 and 2021) and was ranked No.1 on the decade-end chart for the 2000s with his 13-week chart-topper “Qué Precio Tiene el Cielo” (2006).”