Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic roars on, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are giving back.

Earlier this week, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada both revealed in respective social media posts that the couple pledged $500,000 to each organization in support of their COVID-19 Response Funds. This decision to give back comes almost a year after the stars donated $500,000 to both when the pandemic first began in early 2020.

“When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds,” the organization wrote on social media. “It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times.”

“Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds,” the statement continued. Then, the organization went on to poke fun at Reynold‘s ongoing friendly “feud” with Hugh Jackman.

“You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman),” they joked.

In a separate post, Feeding America thanked the couple “for being our hunger-fighting dream team,” They wrote, “Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country.”

Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively

Reynolds and Lively also gave a statement about the donation, writing, “We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.”

“We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need,” they concluded.