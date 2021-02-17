Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic roars on, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are giving back.
Earlier this week, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada both revealed in respective social media posts that the couple pledged $500,000 to each organization in support of their COVID-19 Response Funds. This decision to give back comes almost a year after the stars donated $500,000 to both when the pandemic first began in early 2020.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolled each other on Valentine’s Day
Ryan Reynolds wished Betty White a happy birthday in a hilarious way
“When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds,” the organization wrote on social media. “It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times.”
“Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds,” the statement continued. Then, the organization went on to poke fun at Reynold‘s ongoing friendly “feud” with Hugh Jackman.
“You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman),” they joked.
In a separate post, Feeding America thanked the couple “for being our hunger-fighting dream team,” They wrote, “Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country.”
Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively— Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) February 15, 2021
for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. 🦸🦸♀️ pic.twitter.com/QywDAKHXCy
Reynolds and Lively also gave a statement about the donation, writing, “We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.”
“We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need,” they concluded.
Last year, in a post shared by Reynolds on Twitter and Instagram, the actor announced that he and his wife would be donating $1 million to both organizations, which represent food banks across the United States and Canada.
“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds wrote at the time. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”
“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who‘s isolated and might need connection.”
Of course, he also threw in a Jackman jab, joking that the actor is someone who’s in need of connection during the pandemic.