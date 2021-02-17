Mariah Carey receives the Innovator Award for her iconic visuals

Mariah Carey is set to receive the Special Innovator award for her outstanding music career.

The African American Film Critics Association is celebrating her talent at the 12th annual awards ceremony, shining light on her iconic visuals and content creation.

The special event will take place virtually on April 7, highlighting her work as a producer and director of her music videos and appearances.

Among her iconic visuals, the AAFCA is recognizing her 1995 Daydream era, directing her videos Always Be My Baby, Fantasy, and working with director Diana Martel on Breakdown and The Roof from her sixth album Butterfly .

Mariah has also found great success with the creation of her highly-anticipated holiday specials in 2010, 2017 and her latest 2020 release in collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Describing her talent, the Association stated that the 50-year-old star “is often recognized as a global icon for her musical gifts, but rarely is she celebrated for the visual storytelling in her music videos and specials”

Adding that the main purpose of the award is to “recognizing her as a creator,” after being involved over the years “in the creation, stories, and storylines in her videos.”

The AAFCA is known for celebrating diversity and inclusion, appreciating the contributions of “African-descended talent to cinematic and television culture.”