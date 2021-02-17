Dr. Jill Biden to sit down with Kelly Clarkson for first solo interview as FLOTUS

A moment like this! Kelly Clarkson is heading to D.C. to interview First Lady Dr. Jill Biden . The interview will mark President Joe Biden ’s wife﻿﻿’s first solo TV interview since becoming first lady of the United States last month. “I’m going to the White House y’all! First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and I are hanging from The Kelly Clarkson Show. I’m so excited,” Kelly said in a clip shared by her eponymous talk show on Wednesday.

Over on her personal Instagram account, the American Idol alum wrote, “SURPRISE! Can you believe it!? I’m sitting down with @FLOTUS for her first solo interview as First Lady!”

The episode, titled The Kelly Clarkson Show: White House Edition with the First Lady, Jill Biden, will air Thursday, Feb. 25. According to a press release, the episode will feature “a special Kellyoke performance by Clarkson and her musical director Jason Halbert, requested by the First Lady and performed in the East Room of the White House” and a live remote audience.

©Getty Images President Joe Biden’s wife will sit down with Kelly Clarkson for her first solo interview as FLOTUS

During the “intimate one-on-one, socially distant interview,” the president’s wife will reveal “what inspired her Kellyoke song choice” and discuss her “continued commitment to education, military families, cancer research and bringing the country together.”