Lourdes Leon secures being the image of another fashion brand

Lourdes “Lola” Leon continues securing contracts and cashing checks as a model. Madonna ’s daughter just became the face of Marc Jacobs’s Spring 2021 campaign. The American brand informed the collection is a celebration of “eclecticism and an individualized approach to personal style.”

“We are excited to share our SP21 The Marc Jacobs campaign featuring Lola Leon and the latest accessories assortment for the season,” the brand said in a statement sent to TODAY.



The brand, founded by Marc Jacobs in 1986, has been a close friend of the “Queen of Pop” for years; therefore, Leon’s selection seems appropriate for the designer. “Marc has a long storied history with Madonna, and so It only made sense for us to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign,” the company informed.

©Marc Jacobs GALLERY Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon secures being the image of Marc Jacobs

“She perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand,” the fashion label revealed through a press release.

©Marc Jacobs GALLERY Lourdes Leon for Marc Jacobs

Last year, the 24-year-old singer and model were recruited by Juicy Couture to bring back the early 2000’s as the face of the brand’s new campaign. Like in Marc Jacobs’s campaign, Lourdes Leon was selected to continue her mom’s legacy in the industry. The fashion label founded in the late ’90s by friends Gela Nash and Pamela Skaist-Levy became part of the pop culture after introducing and customizing their famous Juicy tracksuit for Madonna.

In 2019, she also appeared in the collection video for Miu Miu’s spring range, later modeled for Jean-Paul Gaultier x Supreme. Recently, she co-directed and starred in the video for the Stella McCartney x Adidas capsule collection. In 2016, Leon also became one of the faces of McCartney’s POP fragrance campaign.