Selena Gomez couldn’t be more relatable in this ‘real life’ photo

Selena Gomez might be the mastermind behind a flourishing makeup brand, but that doesn’t mean she’s always glammed up.

The Rare Beauty mogul posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday that gave her 210 million followers a look at what she does in her “real life,” when she’s not creating content or running a business. The photo shows a side not many of us are used to seeing from our favorite celebrities, but we’re definitely used to seeing in our own mirrors from time to time--especially during quarantine.

Gomez posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of glasses and a thick, cozy white robe while holding a mug and knitting a blanket. She captioned the pic, “K but real life lol.”



©Selena Gomez

As someone who works so hard, who can blame Selena for basking in the moment when she has a few minutes to herself? This photo seriously couldn’t be any more relatable, and hopefully, shows Gomez’s young fans that even the biggest stars in the world need time by themselves to relax and unwind.

It’s no secret that the Wizards of Waverly Place actress has a ton of stuff on her plate right now. She recently released a pair of new Spanish singles, “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro and ”De Una Vez,” which will appear on her upcoming album REVELACIÓN. This project is her first-ever all-Spanish album and is slated to drop on March 12.