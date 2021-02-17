Selena Gomez couldn’t be more relatable in this ‘real life’ photo

Selena Gomez might be the mastermind behind a flourishing makeup brand, but that doesn’t mean she’s always glammed up.
The Rare Beauty mogul posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday that gave her 210 million followers a look at what she does in her “real life,” when she’s not creating content or running a business. The photo shows a side not many of us are used to seeing from our favorite celebrities, but we’re definitely used to seeing in our own mirrors from time to time--especially during quarantine.
Gomez posted a photo of herself wearing a pair of glasses and a thick, cozy white robe while holding a mug and knitting a blanket. She captioned the pic, “K but real life lol.”
As someone who works so hard, who can blame Selena for basking in the moment when she has a few minutes to herself? This photo seriously couldn’t be any more relatable, and hopefully, shows Gomez’s young fans that even the biggest stars in the world need time by themselves to relax and unwind.
It’s no secret that the Wizards of Waverly Place actress has a ton of stuff on her plate right now. She recently released a pair of new Spanish singles, “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro and ”De Una Vez,” which will appear on her upcoming album REVELACIÓN. This project is her first-ever all-Spanish album and is slated to drop on March 12.
In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she revealed that she thinks her singing voice sounds even better in Spanish.
“That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for,” she said.
“Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base,” continued the third-generation Mexican-America. “I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”
Beside working on music, Selena is also completely zoned-in on her makeup company, Rare Beauty. Just last month, the brand launched their Stay Vulnerable Collection, which includes 5 shades in easy-to-use lip glosses, eyeshadows, and blushes--and they’re not slowing down any time soon.