Eiza Gonzalez looked stunning in green for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eiza Gonzalez has been busy doing press for her new movie, ‘I Care a Lot’ that premieres on Netflix this Friday. On Tuesday, the Mexican actress was spotted heading to a studio to make an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to chat about the new film.

©GrosbyGroup Eiza Gonzalez turning heads heading to set.

For the appearance, the 31-year-old showed off her curves wearing a dark green bustier style bodysuit paired with a matching form-fitting skirt. The actress paired her outfit with matching ankle boots and minimal accessories aside from a pair of round dark sunglasses. Gonzalez’s dark hair was styled down, seen blowing in the wind.

The actress posted a photo of her socially distancing from Kimmel during their interview. She captioned the photo, “I socially distanced with @jimmykimmel who I’ve officially visited more than my own family since this pandemic started. Watch us talk about I care a lot and falling off my stupid bike. Tonight #basicbitch #Kimmel @jimmykimmellive.”

Although the Mexican beauty was able to meet Kimmel in person for her press interview, Gonzalez is still doing plenty of zoom interviews and she showed the other day her dancing to music while applying lipstick. She captioned the Instagram video, “Zoom press day energy❣️ @gloriaestefan.”