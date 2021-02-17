Best friends Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz twin in new photo

Friends who mask up together, stay safe together! Salma Hayek took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her and best friend Penélope Cruz sporting matching face masks. “How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens Cómo extraño ver a mis amigos y amigas fuera de las pantallas @penelopecruzoficial #bff,” the Frida actress, 54, captioned the post.

“We can all relate 😢💙,” one social media user commented on Salma’s picture, while another wrote, “Two pretty best friends aaaaaaaaaaa❤️.” Another fan dubbed Penélope and Salma “friendship goals.”

The actresses, who both starred in 2006’s Bandidas, have been friends for years. Salma has previously referred to Penélope as her “soul sister.” In 2015, she told The Edit (via E!), “Penélope has always been my hero and my friend. We‘ve known each other for at least 20 years.”

©Getty Images Salma has called Penélope her soul sister in the past

Javier Bardem’s wife has also opened up about her friendship with Salma. “She’s one of my best friends,” Penélope admitted to Allure in 2013 (via HuffPost). “We call each other huevos [eggs]. It was because when we were working together, we didn’t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy.”

Penélope added, “We slept in the same bed so many times and it was like she was always trying to wake me up and call me huevos.”