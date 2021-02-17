Jane Seymour, 70, reveals her best anti-aging secret and opinion on facelifts

Jane Seymour celebrated her 70th birthday a day after Valentine’s on February 15. The talented actress was featured as the digital cover star for New Beauty and she reflected on her life and turning 70. ﻿When asked about turning 70 Seymour told New Beauty she “feels the same.” “I feel the same. I’m a glass-half-full person. My thinking is, ‘Just be as young as you possibly can be.’” Seymour continued, “I don’t have many regrets, but I do wish I could tell that younger version of myself—that young girl who lived in England where it’s cloudy and rainy most of the time—that she shouldn’t bask in the sun with a reflector board and cooking oil during those two weeks of vacation! But, I stopped sun-worshipping a long time ago, so I guess I’m lucky there.” Seymour also shared﻿ her “best anti-aging secret” and her opinion on facelifts.

The mom also wanted to clear a misconception that she’s against getting plastic surgery or facelifts. “As of now, I have chosen not to have a facelift—but I have nothing against any of it, nothing. Almost everyone I know is doing it and they’re really thrilled with the results. I think it’s great, and if I felt that somebody could do something that wouldn’t change my face, and I would have the results where I would look just like me, I would do it. I’m not saying I’d never do it, but I haven’t done it yet.”

©John Russo Jane Seymour posing for New Beauty

Seymour has 2 Golden Globes and an Emmy to call her own and has no plans on slowing down in the near future. The working actress is not only thankful but excited to get even older. “Maybe I’m wrong, but I am working more than any actress I know in my age group—other than, obviously, Meryl Streep, and the other amazing Academy Award–winning ladies. And that’s all you want when you get into this business. I can play my own age, I can play younger, and I can play older with some lighting and a wig. There’s not a lot for me to complain about. So, yes, please, let me get even older! I just like to be alive. Everything after that is a bonus.”