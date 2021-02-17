Nelly lists abandoned Mansion in Missouri for only $600,000

We all have projects that never quite get started. This is exactly what happened with the mansion Nelly bought in Wildwood, Missouri back in 2002 with hopes of remodeling and flipping it with a contractor friend, per TMZ. The mansion spans 10,799 square feet and has been sitting vacant for nearly two decades. It’s a “fixer-upper” but the whole property is gorgeous so many are shocked to see the listing price is only $599,000.

©Realtor.com Nelly lists Wildwood, Missouri Mansion

The mansion has 6-bedrooms, 7-bathrooms, a 3 car garage and sits on nearly 12 acres with a private basketball court and outdoor recreation space. It’s located just 30 minutes west of St. Louis and offers stunning views of the Meramec River Valley.

The property was listed for a whopping $2,499,000 before Nelly purchased it but it‘s unclear exactly how much the singer paid for it. According to TMZ, 19 years later Nelly “just wants out” and is ready to cut his losses and move on from the investment. The property is going to be a steal for whoever decides to give it a second life. The home went on the market on Thursday.

According to the listing, the interior features a grand entranceway, and an open floor plan with sky-high ceilings. Built-in 1998 the home was designed as a palatial, Tuscan-style mansion, and there are multiple rooms with their own balconies. It is about 30 miles from St. Louis and only minutes away from the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in the nearby city of Eureka.

