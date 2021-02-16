"Desperado" Los Angeles Premiere

BREAKOUT ROLE

Salma Hayek describes traumatic experience on the set of ‘Desperado’

The actress was 27-years-old when she portrayed Carolina in the blockbuster, however she was not aware there was an intimate scene included in the film.

Salma Hayek revealed one of her most difficult scenes with her co-star Antonio Banderas, on the set of the 1995 film Desperado.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood actress was 27-years-old when she portrayed Carolina in the blockbuster, however she was not aware there was an intimate scene included in the filming of the movie.

During her most recent interview on Dax Shepard’s podcast, she detailed the traumatic experience she endured, confessing she started to sob and didn’t know if she could do it.

Salma Hayek And Antonio Banderas In 'Desperado'©GettyImages

She explained that despite Antonio being “an absolute gentleman,” she felt embarrassed and started crying, adding that “he was very free,” and she was scared of that.

Also referring to her experience with director Robert Rodriguez, she said he also did his best to make sure she was comfortable, and they “never put pressure” on her.

Salma admitted she “was not letting go of the towel” when they were about to start filming the scene.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas (C) and Mexican act©GettyImages
Robert Rodriguez, Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek (1995)

“They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again.”

The acclaimed star who is still close friends with Banderas, said she kept thinking of her father and her brother.

Asking herself “are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased?”

And taking a moment to talk about the double standards and sexism in the industry, she also remarked that intimate scenes are much different for men.

Salma concluded by saying that they were able to get through it, and they “did the best with what we could do at the time.“

READ MORE

Salma Hayek flaunts new large tattoo and fans freak out

Why Salma Hayek got in trouble filming 'Monarca'

Salma Hayek responds after being accused of marrying for money

 

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more