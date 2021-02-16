Drinking like Kendall Jenner: Model announces the launch of her 818 Tequila brand

Kendall Jenner is venturing into the tequila business. The model took social media to announce the launch of her 818 Tequila brand. According to Jenner, her spirit has been years in the making and anonymously competed at the World Tequila Awards, and has won as Best Reposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” Jenner wrote in the post. ”This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”

“The greatest tasting tequila of 2020,” said a judge, according to one of the scorecards Jenner shared on Instagram. “We don’t know what it looks like, who makes it, or how to get our hands on a bottle,” it says. “By all means, if you can get your hands on a bottle, definitely do. Then slide a glass our way.”

“Kenny! I am so so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put in to @drink818!! So excited for this!!! Everyone go follow @drink818 NOW!!” Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter.